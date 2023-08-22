Except Wyra, all sitting MLAs get BRS tickets

Khammam: With the exception of Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, the BRS has decided the sitting MLAs once again in the upcoming Assembly elections. Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao announced the names of candidates; Puvvada Ajay Kumar from Khamamm, Kandala Upender Reddy from Palair, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah from Sathupalli, and L Kamal Raj, the ZP chairman, for Madhira assembly segment. Among them only Raj lost last time to Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka. Wyra sitting MLA Ramulu Naik has been omitted from the BRL list of MLA candidates. Madhanlal, the former MLA who lost to Ramulu Naik in the last elections, will be representing the BRS in the elections.



Ramulu Naik was elected as an independent candidate and later he joined the BRS. According to a BRS party survey, Madhan Lal was counted as having better chances than Naik.

In Kothagudem district, district president and Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao will be fielded again, and so will be Mecha Nageswra Rao from Aswarao Pet, Hari Priya Naik, the current MLA from Yellandhu, and Dr Venkat Rao from Bhadrachalam. The person who returned and received a ticket to the BRS party a few days ago is Venkat Rao. Venkat Rao, who lost to Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah, is being fielded on his return to the BRS. There is only one Kothagudem general seat in the district. The oldest member of the assembly, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, who is the serving MLA, was found ineligible by the High Court to be an MLA. hoped to receive a party ticket once more. Former BRS leader Jalagam Venkat Rao appealed to the court that Vanama allegedly submitted a fraudulent affidavit. Vanama appealed against the HC verdict in the Supreme Court which is yet to take up the case. It was rumoured that Vanama would be denied ticket because of his age, but KCR asked him to run again in the upcoming elections.

Currently, there are 10 assembly segments in the Khammam district: three general, two SC, and five ST reserved.