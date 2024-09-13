Excise Police Seized Large Quantity of Black Jaggery

Live
Just In
Nagar Kurnool: In Kalwakurthy Mandal of Nagarkurnool district, the excise police seized a significant quantity of black jaggery, plates, and illicit liquor that were being illegally transported near Tarnikal Thanda. According to details, Rathlawat Munia from Siloni Bhavi thanda in Veldanda Mandal, along with Mudavath Vinod and Mudavath Gopal from Tarnikal Thanda, were transporting these materials in an Ashok Leyland vehicle for supplying to local illicit liquor manufacturers.
During a routine inspection, the excise police grew suspicious and searched the vehicle, where they found 2100 kilograms of black jaggery packed in 70 bags, 40 kilograms of plates, and 10 liters of illicit liquor. Kalwakurthy Excise CI Venkat Reddy confirmed the seizure and reported that four individuals were arrested and sent to remand.
The value of the seized materials is estimated to be around 12 lakh rupees. CI Venkat Reddy further stated that excise personnel, including Narya, Parashuram, Bikshapati, Nazeer, Dudiya, Bheemamma, and Jyoti, played a crucial role in the operation.