Excise sleuths bust illicit liquor bottling racket

Rajanna Siricilla: In a significant crackdown on illicit liquor trade, the Excise department in Vemulawada on Tuesday apprehended two persons on the charge of operating an illicit bottling unit that repackaged cheap liquor in branded alcohol bottles. The arrests followed a surveillance-based operation undertaken on the basis of credible intelligence.

Speaking at a press conference held at the local Excise office here on Wednesday, Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Rao disclosed that one of the accused, identified as Tuniki Karthik from R&R Colony in Rudravanam under Vemulawada Urban mandal, had been clandestinely collecting used bottles of reputed liquor brands such as Black & White, William’s Son, Black Dog, Red Label, and Signature. These bottles were reportedly refilled with spurious alcohol and sold to unsuspecting consumers in the local market.

The Excise team, acting swiftly on gathered intelligence, conducted a raid at Karthik’s residence where they discovered a substantial stock of counterfeit liquor. The seizure included 9 two-litre and 9 one-litre water bottles containing low-grade liquor, in addition to three Signature-branded bottles.

Upon interrogation, Karthik confessed to running the operation for over six months with the help of an accomplice, identified as Damarapalli Santosh of Vemulawada town.

Subsequent searches at Santosh’s premises yielded further contraband — including three bottles each of Signature and William’s (750 ml), and one bottle each of IB, RC Red, and Royal Green, along with a half-litre bottle of RC Red. Officials estimate the current market value of the seized material to be around Rs 50,000, with the total volume of illicit transactions conducted by the duo suspected to have crossed Rs 2 lakh during the six-month period.

Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the cheap liquor used and determine if the racket has wider linkages.

CI Rajasekhar Rao reiterated the department’s commitment to curbing the sale of illicit liquor, stating that

“there will be zero tolerance towards activities endangering public health. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious liquor trade to the authorities.”