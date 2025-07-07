Exclusive Interview with Mudavath Kishan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Road Transport Department, Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: After taking charge as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Road Transport Department, Mahabubnagar Region in December 2024, Mudavath Kishan has been working relentlessly to improve vehicle registration services and ensure smooth and transparent operations. With a notable increase in electric vehicle (EV) registrations and a strong emphasis on road safety, the commissioner has initiated several awareness drives and enforcement measures. In this candid interview with Hans India, he shares the key developments, trends, and future goals of the department.

Q: Could you give a brief overview of the operations of the RTO Department and the major changes you’ve observed since taking charge?

A: The RTO Department mainly deals with new vehicle registrations, issuing fitness certificates, and enforcement of road safety regulations. Since I took charge, we have intensified our operations to crack down on violations such as overloaded or expired vehicles. We have booked several cases under the Road Transport Vehicle Act. In addition, we are focusing heavily on road safety awareness. Recently, we conducted programs for auto-rickshaw drivers, school bus owners, and school managements, where we ensured 100% fitness checks for all school buses. We are also running campaigns to spread awareness about pollution control, especially targeting vehicles over 15 years old.

Q: How many new vehicles are being registered daily in Mahabubnagar?

A: On average, around 70 to 75 new vehicles are registered every day at the Mahabubnagar RTO. This comes to nearly 2,000 new vehicle registrations every month.

Q: Are there any new trends you're observing in vehicle registrations, especially with regard to electric vehicles (EVs)?

A: Absolutely. One of the most noticeable trends is the increased registration of electric vehicles (EVs). Since there is no registration fee for EVs, many people are choosing them over traditional vehicles. This is a positive shift and aligns well with the government’s vision to reduce environmental pollution. We’ve also streamlined the registration process, making it hassle-free and transparent. Today, anyone can get their vehicle registered without needing to go through middlemen.

Q: Have you introduced any measures to ease the registration process further?

A: Yes. We've simplified the entire registration process, so that people can get their vehicles registered without delays. Our focus is to make services more accessible to the public and eliminate the need for agents or brokers. We're also promoting online services and ensuring faster redressal of public grievances.

Q: What steps are being taken to ensure older vehicles comply with pollution norms?

A: We have launched a special awareness drive targeting vehicle owners, particularly those operating vehicles older than 15 years. These vehicles are more likely to cause pollution — studies show that nearly 60% of them fail fitness tests. We are urging owners to get their vehicles checked and take corrective action. Those that do not meet fitness standards will not be allowed to run on roads.

Q: Which districts fall under your jurisdiction, and how are they functioning?

A: The Mahabubnagar RTO Commissionerate covers five districts: Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool. I monitor and supervise operations across all these districts. We are expecting new policy reforms from the state government soon, which will further streamline licensing, vehicle fitness, and registration processes. The department is fully committed to enforcing all road safety and transport rules to ensure safe travel for everyone.

Q: Any final message for the vehicle owners and the public?

A: I urge all vehicle owners to strictly follow traffic rules, keep their vehicles up to date with fitness and pollution checks, and avoid relying on unauthorized agents. The RTO is here to serve the public transparently and efficiently. We will continue our efforts to improve road safety, environmental awareness, and public service delivery in the days ahead.