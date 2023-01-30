Expedite PDS rice distribution

Wanaparthy: Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar has suggested that the distribution of rice should be expedited and completed by the month-end. On Saturday he met District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha in the camp office.

Later Anil Kumar, along district additional collector D Venugopa, official Padmavathi and Relic Agro-Industries representatives inspected government lands in Nagavaram and Rajanagaram gram panchayats and also the Endowments lands in Srirangapuram temple. They also inspected Relic Agro-Industries rice mill in Nachahalli in Wanaparthy mandal.Among those who accompanied the officials were RDO Padmavathi, officials of Relic Agro-Industries, District Civil Supplies Officer Kondal Rao.