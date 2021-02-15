Experts dwell on biomedical signal

Warangal: The AICTE-sponsored phase-II two-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) that focused on 'Hands-on project-based approach for biomedical signal analysis using MATLAB', a scientific discipline and as technology frontier with numerous applications, is a rare opportunity for the faculty and students to enhance their knowledge, Dr Vanishri Arun, JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, Karnataka, said. Sharing his experience at the valedictory on Saturday, Vanishri Arun said that the FDP has given all the participants a platform to deliver a lecture on the subject.

The FDP was organised by Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITSW). Prof K Ashoka Reddy, Principal, KITSW, said that 120 participants from different States of the country got benefited by the FDP in the field of Biomedical signal and image processing. The FDP gave an opportunity to participants to interact with eminent academicians from IITs, IISCs, NITs and industry persons with expertise in biomedical research.

Appreciating the FDP, Dr Shyamsundar Kar, University College of Engineering, Jaipur, Rajasthan, said that the AICTE has funded the right institution to organise it. Prof Ashoka Reddy thanked the AICTE especially Prof Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE and Col. B Venkat, Director (FDC), AICTE for sponsoring the FDP in two phases at KITSW. Dr B Ramadevi, Head of ECE Department, Co-coordinators J Sheshgiri Babu, P Yugander, Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy and Associate Professor of Chemistry & PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary were among others present.