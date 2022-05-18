Expired fertilizers, seed seized, 1 held

Amangal: Amangal police inspected the seeds and fertilisers shop on receiving reliable information that expired seeds were being sold at Bharat Seeds & Fertilizer shop in Amangal town on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Amangal SI Dharmesh along with the staff inspected the Bharat Seeds & Fertiliser shop on Wednesday evening. The police on inspecting the shop found expired seeds and fertilizers. A total of 10 packets of Bollgard Cotton seeds, one packet of Niagra seeds magic BG-11, PVR Sri Ganesh rice seeds (25 kg) and 22 packets of monocrotophos 15% SG Komono insecticide, 6 packets Hindol insecticides and 27 bottles of HPM 7 star thaimeth 25 % were found to be expired, police added.

The police said that shop owner Mirza Akram sold expired seeds and fertilizers to the farmers for illicit gain. The expired seeds and pesticides were seized and a case was registered, the accused will be arrested and sent to jail. We will take strict action against anyone who sells expired seeds or illegally stores them with the intention of deceiving farmers and the PD Act will be registered against such persons, the police added.