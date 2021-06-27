Explosives seized at Mulugu

Mulugu: The police unearthed land mines allegedly planted by the banned outfit CPI-Maoists at Koppunuru forest area under Wazedu mandal. The police said that they have come across the explosives when they were heading to Gundla vagu (stream) for combing.

They seized explosives along with accessories used for making land mines including two steel tiffin boxes, two aluminum tiffin boxes, six detonators, 900 grams black slurry, red and black electrical wire and 10 rusted small bolts etc. According to Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil, the landmines were defused with the help of by bomb disposal team and dog squad.



The police believe that the landmines were planted by local dalam members at the behest of Maoist leaders Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Kankanala Raji Reddy and others, targeting the security forces.