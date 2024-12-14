Expose Opposition’s evil propaganda in villages: Seethakka to Cong workers

Nirmal: Minister Seethakka called upon the Congress workers to expose the evil propaganda being spread by the opposition parties in villages.

District in-charge Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka participated in a meeting of Congress cadres at GS Garden in Basara as part of her district tour. Former MLAs Vittal Reddy and Narayana Rao Patel gave a grand welcome to Seethakka.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the government will definitely provide Rythu Bharosa and that the opposition parties are doing bad propaganda on the issue.

She directed the Congress party workers to expose the evil propaganda being spread by the leaders of the opposition parties everywhere.

The minister said that the government should widely publicize the issue of loan waiver for farmers and that the government is providing a bonus of Rs 500, 200 units of electricity waiver, free bus travel and schemes. She said that the previous BRS government had given permission for the ethanol factory in Dilwalpur in Nirmal district, but now BRS leaders are inciting the farmers and killing them.

Minister Seethakka assured that the government would intensify development works. On this occasion, former MLAs Vittal Reddy and Narayana Rao Patel urged the government to take up development works for IIIT and Basara Temple.