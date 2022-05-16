Facilities of Colliers, Sureify Labs at My Home Twitza launched

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the offices of real consultancy Colliers and insurance technology company Sureify Labs at My Home Twitza at Raidurg near Hitec City in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, KTR said that Hyderabad has been growing in IT as well as in life sciences, banking and finance, aerospace and defence, and other verticals. The State government is working to create new infrastructure to continue to be an investment magnet. KTR recalled that seven years ago, about two million sqft office space was getting leased out. It has now reached 11 million sqft and that shows about the pace and the strength at which Hyderabad is growing, he added.

Telangana is also focusing on continuous power supply to all segments of the customers. The job of the State government is to create more infrastructure and continue to keep pace with the industry, with the private sector and enable creation of more employment, KTR stated.

KTR reminded that seven years ago, Sureify just had just one person working for the company at Ameerpet and today, it has more than 220 employees.

KTR lauded that it is how Hyderabad is growing and added that it is not just one IT sector but in multiple sectors.

KTR explained that Sureify is headquartered in San Jose, USA. It offers software-as-a-solution for the life insurance and annuity industry that helps carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform and added that it has its solution to the top 12 insurance carriers from the top 20 list in the US. He added that Sureify has plans to add more than 1,000 employees by 2024 at the Hyderabad facility.