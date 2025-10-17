Factional politics comes to head: Konda Surekha ready to defy CM Revanth?

Hyderabad: Is Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha not averse to defying Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy? This seems to be a distinct possibility, going by the recent developments.

Besides, her political differences with her Cabinet colleague Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as also the widening of her rift with Warangal Congress leaders and other controversies, seem to be a clear indication that she is not averse to courting controversies openly. The last straw was the allegations made by Surekha’s daughter, Sushmitha, on Wednesday night that the Chief Minister’s confidante and Congress leader C Rohin Reddy and his family members were in possession of revolvers, triggering a political row on Wednesday night.

The removal of the Endowment Minister’s OSD, Sumanth, from the post hinted that Surekha lost her grip in the affairs of her departments.

While the Minister skipped the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, her daughter took a broadside at the Chief Minister when special police forces arrived at Surekha’s house to arrest Sumanth.

She alleged that the government was humiliating a BC woman Minister in the state cabinet by stripping her of powers. Sushmitha maintained that the claim that Sumanth insisted on getting money from Deccan Cements was fabricated. The Chief Minister’s aide Rohin Reddy threatened Sumanth on the issue, she alleged.

"My mother and father are being targeted by the state government. My mother is a Minister and look how they're treating us. We don't understand what wrong we've done. There are murder attempts on us, and this is a murder attempt," she told reporters.

Leaders said that infighting between Surekha and a faction of leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district, including CM’s advisor Vem Narendar Reddy, had been continuing for over a year now. Political dominance between Surekha and other Congress leaders was visible in every meeting conducted by the government.

Warangal Incharge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was also not on good terms with Surekha and the latter had been skipping every district meeting conducted by Ponguleti of late.

“The CM has been supporting Ponguleti, Vem Narendar Reddy and Srihari. Endowment Minister Surkeha was fighting against them in the district to show her supremacy. Now, the woman Minister is fighting also against the Chief Minister for not supporting her in administrative issues”, a leader said.