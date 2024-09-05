Fake certificate scam in Warangal exposed

Warangal: A widespread fake certificate scam was unearthed in Warangal where forged documents, including income and money laundering certificates were being issued with counterfeit government seals and signatures.



The scam, which involved local insiders, has raised concerns after nearly 460 fraudulent certificates were found to have been distributed to unsuspecting individuals in Warangal.

A significant fake certificate scam has come to light once again in Warangal. A man, using forged stamps and the signature of the Warangal Tahsildar, issued fake certificates from his own home to those who requested them. The scam was uncovered when a person approached the Tahsildar’s office for the renewal of a certificate issued by this accused. Upon examining the certificate, the Tahsildar realised it was fake and immediately lodged a complaint with the Mattewada Police in Warangal.

The accused, Satish, a young man from Ellam Bazaar in Warangal, collaborated with some outsourced staff members from the Tahsildar’s office to create and sell these fake certificates. He would charge between`5,000 and`10,000 for various certificates, including income, family member, dependent, and money lendering certificates.

The scam had been operating for several years without detection. However, two days ago, a man named Satish from Balaji Nagar, who had previously purchased a money lendering certificate for`5,000 from the accused, applied for its renewal at the Warangal Tahsildar’s office after the certificate expired in August.

Upon receiving the application, the Warangal Mandal Tahsildar, Iqbal, noticed that the certificate was fake, as it did not bear his signature, and the government stamp was incorrect. Realising the forgery, he filed a complaint with the Mattewada Police, stating that he had never issued any such certificates during his tenure and that the certificate was fraudulent. He further reported that the accused had taken money from several people and issued them fake certificates, urging the police to take action against all involved.