Fake fertilisers stir up protest in Nagarkurnool
Nagarkurnool: Tension prevailed at the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate on Monday when farmers staged a protest with fertiliser bags, alleging that spurious fertilizers were being sold in the district. Farmers from Jamisthapur village of Telakapally mandal purchased bags of DAP fertilizer from Nagarjuna Fertilizers Shop located near the old agricultural market yard in Nagarkurnool.
The farmers claimed that though they were charged for quality DAP fertilizer, the dealer handed them substandard and fake fertilizer bags. The truth came out only when they opened the bags in their fields, causing huge disappointment and losses.
Farmers alleged that despite lodging complaints with local agriculture department officials, no action was taken, forcing them to stage a protest at the Collector’s office.