  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Fake fertilisers stir up protest in Nagarkurnool

Fake fertilisers stir up protest in Nagarkurnool
x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: Tension prevailed at the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate on Monday when farmers staged a protest with fertiliser bags, alleging that...

Nagarkurnool: Tension prevailed at the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate on Monday when farmers staged a protest with fertiliser bags, alleging that spurious fertilizers were being sold in the district. Farmers from Jamisthapur village of Telakapally mandal purchased bags of DAP fertilizer from Nagarjuna Fertilizers Shop located near the old agricultural market yard in Nagarkurnool.

The farmers claimed that though they were charged for quality DAP fertilizer, the dealer handed them substandard and fake fertilizer bags. The truth came out only when they opened the bags in their fields, causing huge disappointment and losses.

Farmers alleged that despite lodging complaints with local agriculture department officials, no action was taken, forcing them to stage a protest at the Collector’s office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick