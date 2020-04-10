Fake sanitizer manufacturing racket busted in Hyderabad, 2 held

Hyderabad: The South Zone task force police on Friday busted a fake sanitizer manufacturing racket and arrested two people in connection with the case in Old City. Around 580 bottles of sanitizers worth Rs 9,000 were seized by the police.

The two persons identified as Omar Farooq and Mohammad Abdul are supplying the sanitizers to Medical shops at Roop Lal Bazar in Shalibanda. According to the police, Farooq, a resident of King Colony, Sastri Puram has decided to prepare sanitizers to make the most during the spread of coronavirus and sought the help of Abdul from Shalibanda.

The prepared the sanitizer by mixing petroleum gel along with rose water and labelled it as 'Germ X Hand Sanitizer' and sold it on higher rates. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the manufacturing unit and arrested the duo. They were handed over to Shalibanda police for further action.

On March 28, 2020 - the South Zone task force police arrested three persons from Mirchowk and Bhavani Nagar for preparing fake sanitizers. The police seized 188 sanitizer bottles worth Rs 20,000. The arrested were identified as Wajid, Shakiruddin and Syed Azharuddin.