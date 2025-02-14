Family Conspiracy Unveiled: Seven Arrested for Murder Disguised as Accident in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Shantinagar, Jogulamba Gadwal : A shocking murder disguised as a road accident has been uncovered in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The victim, Sandya Pogu Ramesh (26), a farmer from Tanagala village, was allegedly killed in a planned attack orchestrated by his own family members. The crime, initially believed to be a hit-and-run, was later found to be a cold-blooded murder over property disputes.

Family Feud Turns Deadly

According to police reports, Ramesh’s father (A1) Sandya Pogu Kishtanna, his mother (A2) Timulamma, and his brothers (A3) Gopa and (A4) Mahesh conspired to eliminate him due to ongoing conflicts over land. A4-Mahesh, who had a previous altercation with Ramesh, allegedly hired contract killers to execute the crime.

To carry out the plan, Mahesh sought help from his acquaintance, Boya Narsimhulu (A5), and promised him Rs. 1.5 lakh for the murder. A5 then enlisted Bandamidi Thimmappa (A6) and Boya Nagendra (A7), who obtained a special hunting knife for the attack.

Planned Murder Executed as an Accident

On the evening of February 12, 2025, Ramesh, who was returning from Alampur with his uncle Sudhakar, was targeted near Maddur Stage. The accused, traveling in a Bolero vehicle, rammed into Ramesh’s motorcycle, causing him and his uncle to fall on the road. As Ramesh lay injured, Mahesh and Narsimhulu stopped their car, attacked his uncle, and fled the scene.

Police Crack the Case with Swift Investigation

Upon receiving a complaint from Ramesh’s wife, Sandya Pogu Chandrakala, who suspected foul play, Shantinagar CI Tata Babu launched an in-depth investigation. A special team was formed under the supervision of DSP Mogiliah and SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS to track down the suspects using CCTV footage and advanced technology.

The accused were apprehended while attempting to flee to Hyderabad for legal assistance. The police seized a Bolero vehicle (TS06E1788), three swords, and four mobile phones as crucial evidence in the case.

Recognition for Police Personnel

For their swift action and investigative skills, SI-Aiza, SI-Manopad, HC-1118 Venkappa, HC-948 Yakub Hussain, PC-1202 Ayyanna, PC-2192 Vishnu Vardhan, PC-2540, PC-2642, and PC-3124 were specially appreciated by SP Srinivasa Rao, IPS, who announced a cash reward for their commendable efforts.

The case, registered under Section 103, 109 r/w 3(5) BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), is now under further investigation, while A2 (Timulamma) remains absconding.

