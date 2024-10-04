‘Family Digital Card’ to have woman as HoF

Hyderabad: The pilot project on Telangana’s ‘Family Digital card’ which is part of ‘one state one card’ policy was launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. This exercise will be identifying the families across the State.

Being undertaken in all 119 constituencies (1 village and 1 Municipality ward) it will be covered across the State later. The family digital card will have a woman as the Head of the Family (HoF). The main goal of the exercise is to identify the family correctly and to establish the integrity of the family as a unit. To ensure that each person is a part of one family only. Family ID will be provided to all the families irrespective of their economic status. Similarly, every individual in the family will be provided a unique individual ID. “Family digital cards will help people to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes. The previous KCR government fell on deaf ears despite people demanding ration cards in the last 10 years. My government decided to issue ration cards to every needy. Studied the policies adopted in other states and introduced a new policy in Telangana,” said the Chief Minister at the launching event of the pilot project.

Revanth Reddy said that all the details of welfare schemes which are being implemented by various departments will be preserved in the single family digital card . Government is taking measures to make the information of 30 departments in the family card with a single click. “Government already announced plans to go ahead with the 'One state One Card' policy. The objective of the new policy is to extend the welfare schemes benefit to all eligible,” he explained.

The Family Digital Card will be like a protective shield to every family. All the welfare scheme benefits will be provided through a single card. The family health card is useful to avail the benefits of schemes such as Ration, Arogyasri, Fee Reimbursement amongst others. Everyone's health profile will also be included in the family digital card to support the poor. “The pilot project has been launched to find out the challenges in the issuance of the family digital cards. Will find solutions to every problem encountered in the pilot project,” pointed out CM.

The government has appointed an RDO level officer as a monitoring officer for each constituency. “The major fault committed by the previous government is that it put heavy debt burden and the state landed in a deep crisis. My government is moving forward by rectifying every error committed by the previous government,” he asserted.