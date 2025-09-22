Fan frenzy! Pawan Kalyan fan bags ‘OG’ ticket at Rs 1.29L at auction

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Yadadri Bhongir district witnessed grand celebrations by Pawan Kalyan fans in Choutuppal town ahead of the much-awaited release of the actor’s upcoming film OG on September 25.

The excitement peaked during a special auction for the benefit show’s first ticket at Srinivasa Theatre on Sunday, where fans thronged in large numbers to participate. In the spirited bidding, Amudala Paramesh from Lakkaram village, under Choutuppal Municipality, secured the first ticket by paying a record Rs 1,29,999. The ticket was handed over to him by Jabardasth comedian Vinod in the presence of cheering fans.

Speaking on the occasion, Paramesh said he would donate the amount to the Jana Sena Party office as a mark of respect and admiration for Pawan Kalyan.

Residents noted that this gesture reflects the immense craze and devotion the actor commands among his followers.