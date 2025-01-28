  • Menu
Farmers give milk bath to portraits of CM, MLA

Highlights

Farmers in the district are celebrating the success of the Rythu Bharosa scheme with joy.

Wanaparthy: Farmers in the district are celebrating the success of the Rythu Bharosa scheme with joy. They express gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy with milk baths on his portraits and that of local MLA Tudi Meghareddy.

Farmers are celebrating the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme with festive joy. Farmers, while expressing their gratitude to the Congress party and the government. They say the government is the only one that has fulfilled its promises and cares for farmers.

