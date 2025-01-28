Live
- Minister assures renewable energy plant, petroleum refinery
- Fire Breaks Out at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Bengaluru; Car Catches Fire Near Belagavi
- PM Modi to Visit the US in February for Talks with President Trump
- 12,700 km roads have been mended so far: Min
- Haryana draining industrial waste into Yamuna, claims Atishi
- Delhi's air quality dips to poor category
- BJP's Karnail is richest candidate worth Rs. 259 crore
- Row over open air public gym in SKCG
- Radicalism on rise under AAP-ruled Punjab: Congress
- SC to consider admission of Rohingya children in MCD schools
Just In
Farmers give milk bath to portraits of CM, MLA
Highlights
Farmers in the district are celebrating the success of the Rythu Bharosa scheme with joy.
Wanaparthy: Farmers in the district are celebrating the success of the Rythu Bharosa scheme with joy. They express gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy with milk baths on his portraits and that of local MLA Tudi Meghareddy.
Farmers are celebrating the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme with festive joy. Farmers, while expressing their gratitude to the Congress party and the government. They say the government is the only one that has fulfilled its promises and cares for farmers.
Next Story