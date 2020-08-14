Farmers happy in TRS regime, says Jagadish

Suryapet / Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that while the whole world is tormented by the coronavirus, farmers in Telangana are leading a comfortable life due to the measures being taken by the State government.



The Energy Minister along with Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar participated in swearing in ceremony of governing bodies of Agriculture Markets of Tirumalgiri in Suryapet district and Shaligowrarm of Nalgonda district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no other Chief Minister in the country is taking bold decisions like CM KCR in the interest of farmers.

Credit of buying of farm produce by setting up a purchasing center in every village to rescue the farmers during the present corona pandemic goes to CM KCR, he asserted. Combined Nalgonda district has set a record for the bumper crop in the State, he added. Nalgonda district, which looked like desert and was destroyed by fluoride before 2014 by Andhra rulers, has been developed in all aspects in the past six years, the Minister said.

The district which was known for clashes and political violence earlier has become a new centre of development in the TRS rule, he added.

In this programme, ZP Chairperson Gujja Deepika, Oil Federation Chairman Ramakrishna Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Razak, officials of the Marketing department and TRS local leaders were present.