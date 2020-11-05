Farmers hold maha dharna in Armoor

Armoor: The farmers of undivided Nizamabad district held maha dharna here on Wednesday demanding the government to pay minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal to premium variety of rice. The dharna was organised by Congress in support of the farmers at Mamidipally crossroads of Armoor town. The farmers from across the district participated in the dharna.

Speaking on the occasion, they alleged that the State government was ignoring their demands to provide minimum support price. Farmers and Congress leaders said that they had cultivated premium variety of rice on the advice of the State government and didn't get the expected harvest due to pest problem. They were also not in a position to receive bonus due to the same, they added. The farmers demanded the government to give clarity over providing minimum support price to turmeric crop.