Farmers in dire need of uninterrupted power

Kotakota: The farmers in Wanaparthy district are facing severe distress due to electricity problems during the current Rabi season. They questioned the government on its claims of providing 24-hour electricity to the farmers in the State, and for imposing cuts in power supply during the crucial phase of the farming. They point out that in the Rabi season crops have been cultivated in huge acreages, hoping that the government would keep its promise of 24-hour power supply. They are pinning hopes on the harvest to overcome their losses and hardships. They met Wanaparthy DE to address their dire situation and ensure uninterrupted power supply. They said they were being forced to spend all the day in the fields as the supply was erratic.

The farmers urge that uninterrupted power supply be provided round-the-clock as promised by the government or else sustaining their activity would be in jeopardy. They requested the official to provide electricity at least at specific timings. The officials said that at present, they are providing electricity to the farmers for 12 hours a day, 6 hours each in the morning and in the night.