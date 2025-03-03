Farmers in dire situation across state: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that they would take up dharna in front of the chambers of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy if the water is not released to the farmers’ fields within 48 hours.

During his visit to Sircilla, KTR said that KCR means Kaleshwaram, Congress means ‘Shanishwaram’. He accused the Revanth Reddy government of causing crops to dry up across the state using the conspiracy in the Medigadda accident as an excuse and out of anger and hatred towards KCR. He expressed his grief that agriculture in Sircilla, Tungaturthi, Suryapet and Kodad areas had fallen into crisis due to lack of irrigation water. He criticised that this was not a natural drought brought, but a drought brought by Congress. KTR met farmers in Devunigutta Thanda on Sunday and listened to their problems. The farmers explained the difficulties they were facing due to lack of irrigated water. They showed KTR the dried fields. Speaking to the media on this occasion, KTR severely criticised the Congress government. "If KCR had brought water from Kaleshwaram and poured it into the Malkapet reservoir, farmers could cultivate in Devunigutta Thanda. The Medigadda pillar can be repaired and water can be provided. When KCR was the Chief Minister, even in the scorching heat, we saved farmers by filling streams and ponds through Upper Manair and Mid Manair. Now, crops are drying up in hundreds of acres in Sircilla district. We will not sit idly by. If water is not released within 48 hours, we will stage a dharna in front of the Minister's Chamber," KTR warned.