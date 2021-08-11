Farmers living happily in TRS rule, says MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy

Nalgonda : MLA Kancharla Bhopal Reddy on Tuesday released irrigation water from Panagal Reservoir to 39 and 40 distributary canals of SLBC, by lifting the sluice gates.

Before releasing water, puja was performed. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the farmers were living happily under the TRS rule in the State.

He listed out all the welfare programmes and facilities provided by the government to farmers to make agriculture profitable.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's focus on the construction of check dams to major irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram led to storing flood water and helping improving groundwater table across the State including Nalgonda constituency, he noted and urged the farmers to use water economically by filling ponds through the distributary canals.

Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidireddy, Tipparthi MPP Nagulavancha Vijayalakshmi, irrigation department engineers, DCCB Director Pasham Sampath Reddy, TRS senior leader Katikam Sattaiah Goud and others participated in the programme.