Farmers oppose laying of HT lines

Warangal: Tension prevailed at Mogilicherla, a suburban village of Warangal, when the authorities tried to erect high-tension power transmission towers and lines in the farm lands of the locals. It's learnt that farmers have been opposing the laying of high-tension power transmission lines passing through their fields for some time. Against this backdrop, the authorities again came to the village on Wednesday accompanied by a large number of policemen to carry out the erection of poles.

Sensing the danger, the farmers staged a protest urging the authorities to spare their farm lands. A farmer said that the high voltage power lines need acquisition of 40 metre to 60 metre wide farm land. The power lines also obstruct farming activities, he said. "We have to face radiation effects apart from losing a portion of land for HT towers," he said.

The farmers said that the authorities were going ahead unilaterally without giving any information to them. Although it's said that the land owners would get compensation for giving their land to HT lines, the farmers said that they were not apprised of it.

The locals said that they have approached the Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy several times but in vain. It's learnt that the MLA made it clear that the State Government has nothing to do with the laying of HT lines as the authorities were carrying the work at the behest of the Central Government. They accused the authorities of creating a flutter among the farmers by deploying a huge police force. Meanwhile, several farmers association leaders and DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy extended their support to the farmers.