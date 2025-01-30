Farmers' Protest Against Ethanol Industry Enters Seventh Day in Pedda Dhanwada, Gains Political Support

Gadwal: The ongoing relay hunger strike against the proposed ethanol industry in the suburb of Pedda Dhanwada reached its seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, drawing widespread support from political leaders and local farmers. With growing concerns over environmental impact and agricultural sustainability, the protest has gained momentum as farmers remain determined to prevent the industry's establishment.

On this occasion, Mahbubnagar MLC Challa Venkatram Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijayudu visited the protest site, pledging their full support to the agitating farmers. A total of 1,500 farmers from surrounding villages joined the demonstration, firmly opposing the ethanol factory. Addressing the gathering, MLC Challa Venkatram Reddy assured the farmers that they would stand by them until the government cancels the project.

He reminded the protesters that a similar ethanol project in Dilawarpur was previously scrapped due to strong opposition, and promised that the same will happen in Pedda Dhanwada. "The establishment of this ethanol industry will be stopped at any cost," he declared, vowing to speak directly with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to push for the project's cancellation.

BRS senior leader Vaddepalli Srinivas, along with other regional political figures, also participated in the protest, extending their solidarity to the farmers. The local farming community fears that the ethanol factory will cause severe pollution, affect water resources, and damage their agricultural lands, posing a significant threat to their livelihoods.

As the protest enters its second week, tensions continue to rise, with farmers demanding immediate action from the government. The leaders reaffirmed that they would not allow the factory to be set up under any circumstances, signaling an intensifying movement against the industrial project.

With political backing and strong public resistance, the farmers of Pedda Dhanwada remain steadfast in their struggle, awaiting a decisive response from the Telangana state government.