Farmers queue up for urea at Odela PACS
Highlights
Peddapall: Farmers in Odela mandal were forced to wait in at the local PACS since 11 o'clock for urea.
However, they got just one bag of urea by afternoon. Many farmers complained that they were cheated by the Congress government that gave six guarantees and made false promises.
They expressed anger at the Congress government for bringing farmers to a state of conflict and said that farmers have finally come to a state of resorting to suicide due to the negligent attitude of the government. Odela former ZPTC Ganta Ramulu Yadav spoke to the district authorities and instructed them to ensure that the farmers do not face any difficulties, but it is regrettable that in the end they got a small amount of urea.
