Farmers rejoice loan waiver implementation

Mahabubnagar/ Nalgonda/ Gadwal/ Wanaparthy/ Suryapet: Farmersin Mahabubnagar rejoiced on Tuesday as the government implemented the second phase of the Farmer Loan Waiver programme. Celebrations were held at the district collectorate, where Collector Vijayendira Boi handed over a sample cheque amounting to Rs 194.47 crore, benefiting 21,589 farmer families in the district.

According to the Collector, the first instalment benefitted 35,108 farmer families with a total of Rs 194.47 crore, while the second instalment saw Rs 215.44 crore deposited into the accounts of 21,589 farmer families.

Meanwhile, in Gadwal, District Collector BM Santosh ceremonially handed over cheques worth Rs 174.73cr released for 18,141 farmers.

He stated that in the second phase, Rs 174.73 crores have been deposited into the accounts of 18,141 farmer families in the district.

He assured that the administration has taken all necessary steps to ensure the smooth implementation of the loan waiver programme in the district, with the primary aim of benefiting farmers.

Wanaparthy Collector Adarsh Surabhi released Rs 154.58 crores as the second instalment of farmer loan waiver to 16,527 farmer families in Wanaparthy district.

He said that in the first instalment of the loan waiver, 27,066 farmer families in the district were benefited; Rs.145.55 crore was deposited in the farmers’ accounts. “If anyone does not get loan waiver due to minor problems like name variance in Aadhaar card or incorrect bank account number, the control room number set up at the Collectorate can be contacted 08545-220351 or 08545-233525,” he said.

“In Nalgonda, loans amounting to Rs 503.89 crore in 50,409 bank accounts of 43,130 farmer families will be waived,” announced Nalgonda District Collector C Narayana Reddy.

He extended congratulations to all the farmers in the district who were getting their loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh waived.

Nalgonda Collector instructed that from Wednesday onwards, loan waiver grievance desks would operate in all mandal agriculture offices until next Monday. These grievance desks will operate from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm, and the District Agriculture Office will be open from 10:00 am to evening.

Meanwhile, loans amounting to Rs 250.07 crore were waived for 26,376 farmer families in Suryapet district, announced District Additional Collector BS Lata. She mentioned that in the second phase, loans were waived for 26,376 farmer families.