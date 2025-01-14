Farmers shun festival; stage protest

Warangal: Arepally village farmers staged a novel protest staying in their farm fields the entire day on Monday, demanding the protection of their lands.

The farmers said that they were supposed to lose their fertile lands due to a change in the Warangal Master Plan prepared by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). They said the inner ring road alignment near a private hospital on the outskirts of Arepally was changed needlessly to protect the lands of a few leaders of the ruling and Opposition parties.

As a result, several farmers now stand to lose their lands. “The Master Plan is also unscientific,” the farmers said.

They alleged a nexus between the officials and leaders. The farmers said that they have been running from pillar to post for justice. The farmers said that they had met district in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and the district administration but in vain.

The farmers demanded the government to implement the earlier Master Plan instead of the new one.