Farmers stage dharna at Collectorate

Highlights

Farmers staged a dharna at the Collectorate under the auspices of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on Wednesday, demanding Rs two lakh loan waiver without any restrictions for all ryots across the State.

Siddipet: Farmers staged a dharna at the Collectorate under the auspices of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on Wednesday, demanding Rs two lakh loan waiver without any restrictions for all ryots across the State.

The farmers said the protest was organised at the offices of Collectors and Tahsildars in response to the call given by the Sangh State Committee.

The protesters alleged that the ruling party was changing its stand on the loan waiver after the recent Assembly elections. They demanded a loan waiver be implemented as promised during the elections. The farmer submitted a representation to officials in the Collectorate.

