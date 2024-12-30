Farmers troubled by lack of subsidised machines

Karimnagar: Farmers in the Karimnagar district are grappling with difficulties due to the unavailability of subsidised agricultural machinery for over a decade. This has intensified their financial and operational challenges, especially given the increasing dependence on mechanisation in modern farming.

The previous government, which felt that this was not necessary because it was implementing Rythu Bandhu, ignored giving subsidised machines. With the formation of the Revanth Reddy government, recently the Minister of Agriculture, Tummala Nageswara Rao, said that crop insurance and mechanisation will be implemented during the Yasangi season.

At present, if the government supplies machinery and equipment through the Agros under RKVY, Yantra Lakshmi and other schemes that release funds when the Yasangi crop starts, the farmers will be provided with farm machinery. 12.40 lakh acres of horticultural crops are cultivated in the combined Karimnagar district in a season; the use of machinery has become necessary for ploughing the fields. Upto 97 % of the paddy harvested by the harvesters and the use of mini tractors and power tillers is also increased.

Farmers’ associations have emphasized that providing subsidies on essential equipment such as baler cutting machines, rotovators, seed drills, sprayers, pump sets, tarpaulin sheets, and drip irrigation systems would significantly reduce their financial burden. Subsidies on cotton ginning machines, mango harvesters, grass cutters, and even bullock-driven equipment were also highlighted as crucial to addressing the farmers’ needs.

Due to the prolonged absence of subsidised machinery, many farmers are forced to rent equipment at exorbitant rates, leading to financial losses. Those unable to afford modern machines face challenges in managing labour shortages. Farmer Palle Raju shared his struggles, saying, “For the past few years, I have been facing difficulties due to the lack of subsidised machines. Labour shortages have left us dependent on machinery, but the high costs are unsustainable.”

At present farmers are relying on machinery due to lack of labour. As the government has refrained from giving equipment on a subsidised basis for several years, those who are unable to buy machines are suffering financial losses by paying excessively for the services of harvesters, etc. In the financial year 2023-24, Rs 1500 crores have been allocated for the Yanta Lakshmi scheme. As more than half of the financial year has passed and even one crop has been completed, the farmers are hopeful that if the government provides funds for Yasangi at least, the joint district will get a subsidy of Rs 240 crores.