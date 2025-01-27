Farmers Urged to Utilize Red Gram Procurement Centers in Alampur Constituency

Gadwal: Farmers Should Utilize the Red Gram Procurement Centers: Alampur Market Committee Chairman

To ensure a fair price for red gram farmers, the state government has established two procurement centers in Alampur constituency—one at Alampur Chowrasta and the other at Aija Market Yard—under the supervision of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society. Alampur Market Committee Chairman, Bingidoddi Doddappa, shared this information during the inauguration of a red gram procurement center at Aija Market Sub-Yard on Monday. The center was inaugurated jointly by him and the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society President, Pothula Madhusudhan Reddy.

Minimum Support Price for Red Gram

Chairman Bingidoddi Doddappa assured farmers that the centers will purchase red gram at the Central Government-declared minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,550 per quintal.

Guidelines for Farmers

Speaking on the occasion, Aija Single Window President Pothula Madhusudhan Reddy informed farmers of the guidelines to ensure smooth procurement:

1. Moisture content in red gram should not exceed 12%.

2. Farmers must bring the following documents:

Crop verification certificate issued by the concerned Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO)

Pattadar passbook

Bank passbook

Aadhaar card (copies)

3. Properly cleaned produce will be weighed immediately upon submission.

Participants

The event was attended by several key officials and leaders, including:

Markfed District Manager Gauri Nageshwar,Officer Nagesh,Single Window Secretary Mallesh,

Staff members Jeevan and Srinivas,

Congress leaders Maibu, Kotla Kaja, and Nese Venkatesh.

The leaders emphasized the importance of farmers taking advantage of these centers to secure fair prices for their produce without relying on middlemen.