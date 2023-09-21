Fatal road accident - one dead, five seriously injured

Mulugu District: A fatal road accident took place at Jangalapalli cross in Mulugu district on Thursday morning. A student died on the spot and five others were seriously injured in the road accident.

The details given by the locals are as follows.Six students from Kakatiya University of Warangal district were coming towards Warangal in the early hours of Thursday morning when the car Swift Desire they were traveling in lost control at Jangalapalli cross at around 3:30 am on Thursday morning in front of the cattle marketThe adjacent divider,In this accident, a student died on the spot and received serious injuries after hitting the street lights.









Locals who noticed this informed the police and Mulugu, CI, SI arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to Mulugu area through Mulugu 108... A student died on the spot and the injured were shifted to the Mulugu government hospital. Locals say that the speeding accident was caused by the driver being under the influence of sleep.