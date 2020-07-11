Father of six-year-old girl who was murdered in Hyderabad commits suicide

Father of a six-year-old girl Aadhya, who was brutally killed by one Karunakar two weeks ago in Ghatkesar has committed suicide by running in front of a train near Bhongir railway station. The victim, Kalyan, a panchayat secretary in Bhongir is said to be depressed since his daughter's death.

Aadhya was killed by her mother's Facebook friend Karunakar on July 2. Kalyan's wife Anusha is said to have befriended Karunakar three months ago and developed illicit relation with him. Meanwhile, Karunkar noticed Anusha moving closely with another friend Ramesh.

On July 2, Karunakar noticed Ramesh visiting Anusha's home. To confront Anusha's relation with Ramesh, Karunakar went to her home. However, noticing the accused at her home, Anusha asked Ramesh to hide inside the bathroom. The accused who already knew Ramesh was inside asked him to come out and threatened to kill Aadhya.

When Ramesh refused to come out, Karunakar slit Aadhya's throat who succumbed to injuries. Hearing Anusha's screams, local rushed to her home and alerted the police who took the accused into custody.