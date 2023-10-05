Fee exemption for govt school children extended

Hyderabad: The officials of Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum on Wednesday announced that fee exemption for government school children is extended till March, 2024.

As earlier, the visit for government school children till grade 12 was free till September 2023, and it has now been extended upto March 2024.

So far, more than 50,000 have visited Rashtrapati Nilayam.