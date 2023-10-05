Live
- Vijayawada: Krishna district SP P Joshua issues notice to Pawan Kalyan
- Centre’s nod for ToR of AP-TS Krishna water row to tribunal
- Bhimavaram: Muralikrishnam Raju takes charge as SRKR Engg College principal
- Osmania University to appoint panel to fill faculty deficit
- Hyderabad: Birla Planetarium organises outreach activity
- Vijayawada: ‘Plenty of jobs in banking, finance, insurance’
- Fee exemption for govt school children extended
- With Asian Games’ 4 medals in kitty, Esha sets sights on Paris Olympics
- Harish Rao counters Modi’s remarks
- PM Modi to launch development projects in Rajasthan, MP
Just In
Fee exemption for govt school children extended
Highlights
Hyderabad: The officials of Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum on Wednesday announced that fee exemption for government school children is extended till...
Hyderabad: The officials of Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum on Wednesday announced that fee exemption for government school children is extended till March, 2024.
As earlier, the visit for government school children till grade 12 was free till September 2023, and it has now been extended upto March 2024.
So far, more than 50,000 have visited Rashtrapati Nilayam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS