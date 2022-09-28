FEMA Act: ED quiz TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Wednesday reportedly grilled Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, for the second day in a row about an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the sources, TRS MLA arrived at the Hyderabad ED office with the bank statements.

The MLA from the ruling party appeared before ED authorities at the agency's Basheerbagh regional headquarters in Hyderabad.

On Monday, he was interrogated by ED officials for nine hours. He was being questioned in relation to claims that he violated FEMA by allegedly diverting money to some foreign nations.