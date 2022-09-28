  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

FEMA Act: ED quiz TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy

Manchireddy Kishan Reddy
x

TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy

Highlights

The Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Wednesday reportedly grilled Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, for the second day in a row about an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Wednesday reportedly grilled Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, for the second day in a row about an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the sources, TRS MLA arrived at the Hyderabad ED office with the bank statements.

The MLA from the ruling party appeared before ED authorities at the agency's Basheerbagh regional headquarters in Hyderabad.

On Monday, he was interrogated by ED officials for nine hours. He was being questioned in relation to claims that he violated FEMA by allegedly diverting money to some foreign nations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X