Fertiliser stocks reviewed at PACS centres

Adilabad: Joint District Special Officer Harikiran, along with District Collector Rajarshi Shah, reviewed operations at PACS centers across the district, focusing on online payment systems, fertilizer stock levels, and distribution protocols.

Officials were directed to ensure adequate fertilizer stocks in PACS and ARSK outlets. It was advised that each shop assess the upcoming four-day requirement based on the average sales from the previous week and take necessary precautions to avoid inconveniencing farmers. He examined fertilizer sales records via e-POS machines using his Aadhaar card, appreciating the PACS staff’s efficient and transparent service delivery through the use of technology.

Later, he inspected the wards at the Boath Primary Health Centre. Upon inquiring about a child undergoing treatment, he instructed medical officials to immediately provide special care. Following his directives, a 3-year-old child (Sweety) was transferred from Boath CHC to Adilabad RIMS Hospital. District Medical Officer Dr. Narender Rathod reported that essential tests and treatments are being provided in the paediatric ward. He confirmed the child’s condition is now stable and she is able to walk. Based on the paediatrician’s advice, they are prepared to transfer her to Hyderabad if necessary.