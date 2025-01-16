Field verification of beneficiaries from today

Adilabad: The district level preparatory meeting on the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, new ration cards, Indiramma houses were held here on Wednesday.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah, ITDA Project Officer Khushboo Gupta, Additional Collector Shyamala Devi, Sub Collector Yuvraj Marmat along with the concerned officials CEO, DAO, DRDO, Municipal Commissioner, Civil Supply, Tehsildars, MPDOs, Special Officers, and agricultural staff attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed that the field verification regarding the implementation of the four schemes to be launched on January 26 should be completed strictly as per the plan and within the timeline set by the government.

On this occasion, he said that if the beneficiaries have any complaints or objections regarding the Indiramma House Survey undertaken by the Telangana State government, they should complain to the toll free number 18004251939. Such a complaints centre has been set up in the Collectorate office, and this centre can express their objections from 9 am to 6 pm.

Rythu Bharosa assistance should be provided to the patta holders based on the area of cultivable land registered in the Bhubharati (Dharani) portal. Lands that are not cultivable should be removed from Rythu Bharosa. Non-cultivable lands should be considered as lands that are not suitable for agriculture and are registered in the Bhubharati (Dharani) portal.

All types of lands that have been converted into houses or colonies, real estate, lands that have been converted into layout roads, lands used for industries, godowns, mining and

All types of lands acquired by the government that are filled with stones, rubble, and mounds and are not suitable for cultivation should be identified as lands.

At the mandal level, the Tahsildar and Mandal Agriculture Officer will be responsible for this process.

This process should be done by each revenue village.

The Revenue Inspector and AEO will act as the local team for each village.

The ROR Pattadar of each village will visit the village along with the printout of the passbook from the Bhubharati (Dharani) portal, village map and Google map and prepare a list of non-agricultural lands in this list.

The list of lands identified in this way will be displayed in the Gram Sabha, read out, discussed and approved after discussion.

It is suggested that the list of non-agricultural lands for each village should be registered in the portal by the concerned officer and digitally signed.

Grant of new ration cards

The list of families without ration cards prepared based on the Caste Census (SEEEPC) survey regarding the issuance of new food security cards is under field inspection by the district collectors.

The Municipal Commissioner in the MPDO/ULB at the mandal level will be responsible for this entire process. Additional Collector (Revenue) / DCSO at the district level will act as supervisors.