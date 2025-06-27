Fight Against Drugs: Revanth asks schools, colleges to be vigilant

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned educational institutions that cases would be booked against them if drugs were found in their premises.

The CM announced that the state’s Anti-Narcotics Bureau would henceforth be known as Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and was tasked with curbing the menace of narcotics in the state.

Speaking at an event marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025 at Shilpakala Vedika here, Reddy placed an onus on educational institutions to ensure their campuses were free of drugs. “It is the responsibility of school and college managements which take lakhs of rupees from parents, to monitor students. Parents entrust the responsibility of their children to them. Hence, they can’t act irresponsibly while accepting huge fees from parents. I order DGP and anti-narcotics officials that cases be booked against the managements of educational institutes if drugs were found in their premises,” he said.

The Chief Minister also suggested that educational institutions should engage professional child psychologists to monitor ‘behavioral changes’ among students. Since children spend most of their time in educational institutions, the school and college authorities should keep a tab on them, he said. He also urged students to immediately report to authorities in case they find drugs in the premises of their schools or colleges.

He instructed the Chief Secretary and other senior officials to hold meetings with the managements of schools and colleges to reinforce their responsibilities. Telangana, known for people’s struggles, cannot become a hub of narcotics, he added.

While launching EAGLE, the renamed version of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that EAGLE would ensure that Telangana would become a drugs-free state. “The EAGLE will keep a close eye on the movement of cannabis and drugs in the state. For a drug-free Telangana, I want everyone to work together with the government. We can control drugs only if we all are vigilant,” he said.

Telugu film actors Ram Charan and Vijay Devarakonda, badminton chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, state DGP Jitender and others attended the event.

Praising Ram Charan and Vijay Devarakonda for their hard work and dedication in the film industry, the Chief Minister said youth should be inspired by the real-life story of the actors and not the roles they play in films. Ram Charan, who also spoke at the event, appealed to the audience, largely comprising youth, to work hard and lead a life of happiness and not fall prey to narcotics.