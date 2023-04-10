Files are not getting passed until a case is filed: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao said that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had been in power for seven months without approving the bills passed by the state legislature.



The minister lashed out at the governor saying that unless cases are filed in the courts, bills are not passed. Two or three bills were passed when the case was filed in the Supreme Court. It should be noted that BJP was hindering the progress of the state by making conspiracies.

The Governor has sent the Bill for the establishment of Forest University for the consideration of the President. Isn't this hindering the progress of the state, he asked. The bill, which would provide jobs through the Common Recruitment Board, was stalled for seven months and has now been sent to the President for consideration. In states like Bihar and Jharkhand, the Common Recruitment Board has been implemented for all universities since 1961.

He said that the Governor's behaviour was unreasonable and caused trouble for the state. Everyone knows the politics behind this, he added. The Minister declared that Telangana society hates the Governor's actions. Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana will teach the Center a lesson at the right time.