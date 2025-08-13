Google Teases Pixel 10 Pro Fold Ahead of August 20 Launch: Sleeker Design, Bigger Battery, and New Colours

Google has officially unveiled the first glimpse of its upcoming foldable flagship — the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The teaser comes just a week ahead of its grand launch on August 20, offering fans an early look at the next-generation device’s refined design and updated features.

Posted on Google’s official Made by Google YouTube channel, the short video showcases the Pixel 10 Pro Fold from multiple angles without delving into technical details. The teaser briefly shows the phone in its unfolded state, revealing the expansive inner display, and closes with a shot of someone picking it up, giving a partial look at the sides. Viewers also get a clear view of the rear camera array, which stays true to Google’s signature horizontal camera bar design — a hallmark of the Pixel series — albeit with subtle refinements.

The showcased variant in the teaser is finished in the rumoured Moonstone shade, a sophisticated blend of slate blue and grey. Reports suggest a second option called Jade, a muted pistachio green complemented by a soft gold frame, will also be available. Both finishes are expected to extend to other models in the Pixel 10 family.

Design tweaks this year include a slightly larger 6.4-inch cover display — up from last year’s 6.3 inches — achieved through slimmer bezels, making the device more immersive without increasing bulk. Rumours also point to a 5,015mAh battery, a bump that could translate into better day-long endurance. Charging speeds are also expected to improve slightly, with 23W wired charging and 15W wireless charging using the newer Qi2 standard.

Under the hood, leaks suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will run on Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process. This move could bring improvements in power efficiency, heat control, and performance, potentially giving the device an edge in sustained workloads and battery longevity. While Google has yet to confirm these technical details, multiple credible leaks have pointed to their accuracy.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will debut alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup — the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Each will follow a similar design language, with the standard Pixel 10 expected to sport brighter colourways such as Indigo and Limoncello. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to push storage capacity to 1TB, making it an option for heavy users.

Google’s launch event on August 20 will detail full specifications, pricing, and regional availability. Pre-orders are likely to open immediately after the reveal, with shipping expected to begin around August 28. While the steady flow of leaks means fans may not be in for too many surprises, the official unveiling will mark the first time all of Google’s 2025 flagship devices are shown in action together — a moment many tech enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting.



