KVB inaugurates branch in Kurnool

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) expanded its branch network with the inauguration of a new branch today in Kurnool – Nandyal Check Post.The branch was inaugurated by Shri P. Viswanath, M.A., B.Ed., Municipal Commissioner, Kurnool along with Dr. S. Savitri, M.D., D.G.O., Professor & HOD, Kurnool Medical College. On this occasion, an ATM was also inaugurated on branch premises by Dr. K.V. Subba Reddy, Chairman & Professor of English, Dr. KV Subba Reddy Institute of Technology.

The new branch will offer a comprehensive range of banking services like accounts, deposits and loans including savings and current accounts and it will cater to all basic banking transactions and specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering Retail, Institutional and Consumer lending.

Speaking on the branch expansion Shri Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, said, “Our branch expansion is part of a strategic initiative to strengthen our presence in potential markets and bring our services closer to customers. At KVB, we are continuously working to enhance our service delivery through a combination of physical branches and digital platforms. Last financial year, we opened 50 new branches and we plan to further strengthen our presence this year to support our growing customer base.”

KVB also offers internet banking and mobile banking facilities. KVB DLite, the Mobile Banking app of the bank offers convenience of financial and non-financial services through 150+ features. The app has been recently upgraded with several customer friendly features.