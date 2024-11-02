Finalise new diet plan in 10 days: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to finalise a new diet for the students of all social welfare hostels and introduce the new diet within 10 days.

The CM took the decision to introduce a new diet plan for students to ensure the students get nutritious food every day in the hostels at an informal meeting with top officials. Following the enhancement of Diet and Cosmetic charges for the students of all social welfare hostels, State Principal Secretary to Education B Venkatesham and Secretaries of other welfare departments called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and thanked him for taking the significant decision. The people’s government announced the ‘Diwali gift’ for the students of all government hostels, including SC, ST, BC, Minority institutions and Telangana Residential Educational Institution Society (TREIS) hostels in the state, by increasing the Cosmetic and Diet charges.

The Secretaries expressed happiness over the implementation of the Official Committee's recommendations on the increase of the diet charges.