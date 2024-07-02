Live
Financial Assistance Provided to Ill Cantonment Constituency Resident for Surgical Treatment
In a heartwarming gesture of support, Cantonment Legislators came to the aid of Nandini Jadav, a resident of Boinpally who has been battling illness for the past few days. Due to a lack of financial means to afford treatment at NIMS Hospital, Nandini's family reached out to MLA Ganesh for assistance.
After assessing the situation, MLA Shri Ganesh Gari sanctioned a generous amount of two lakh ten thousand (2,10,000) rupees from the CMRF-LOC fund for Nandini's surgical treatment. The necessary LOC documents were promptly presented to the family members of Gopinath Jadhav, Nandini's father, in the picket MLA camp office of Cantonment Constituency.
This financial assistance will go a long way in helping Nandini receive the medical care she urgently needs. The gesture of support from Cantonment Legislators highlights the importance of community and solidarity in times of need.