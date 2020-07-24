Find out if OGH building has ever been declared as heritage building: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard the public interest litigation on Thursday filed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association seeking to direct the Government to immediately initiate steps to develop the new multistoried building, blocks/complex for housing Osmania General Hospital, Nursing college Hostel and other supporting facilities in the place of the existing dilapidated blocks/structures in the 26.5-acre land located at Afzal Gunj Hyderabad.

'Regarding the Osmania General Hospital building the petitioners are taking a contradictory stand, certain petitioners saying that please demolish this dilapidated building. It is obsolete, it is out of use, it endangers human life, the lives of the doctors, the lives of the patients are endangered, therefore please get rid of this building. That's one set of the petition, the other side says no it's a heritage building, therefore, it cannot be demolished', the Chief Justice Bench opined. Chief Justice Chauhan said, unfortunately, there is another public interest litigation which challenges the fact that the Government is contemplating demolishing the Osmania Hospital Building.

All those petitions concerning Osmania General Hospital will be tagged in the next hearing. Counsel for the petitioner Sandeep Reddy informed the Court that not just the contention of the petitioners, in fact, the contentions of the Government have been consistent. Since 2010 onwards, they have been saying That Osmania General Hospital building is unsafe and a G.O was issued. The petitioner counsel requested the Court to direct the Government to inspect and submit a report to the Court.



Chief Justice Chauhan observed that similar issues may arise as in the case of Errum Manzil, therefore, please first find out whether the Osmania General Hospital building has ever been declared as heritage building or not and whether it falls in an area which is specified as a heritage area. Because otherwise likely to run into the same set of obstacles as you run into in the case of Errum Manzil we need again to delve into those issues, CJ said. The CJ bench directed the registry to list the case on August 4.