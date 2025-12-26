FIR Registered in Siddipet After Video Shows Man Killing Goat With Bare Hands

Siddipet, (Telangana): Police in Siddipet district have registered a case against a man accused of brutally killing a goat by biting and tearing its neck with his teeth and bare hands, following intervention by animal rights groups People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Hyderabad.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sanskriti Bansore said "The incident, which occurred in Potharam village, Husnabad mandal, came to light after a video of the act circulated widely on social media. The footage shows the animal being killed in full public view, reportedly as part of a ritual sacrifice. The visuals triggered outrage and prompted animal welfare organisations to seek immediate legal action".

Based on a complaint filed by SAFI’s Cruelty Prevention Manager, Adulapuram Goutham, the Husnabad police registered a first information report under multiple provisions of law. The accused has been booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which treats the maiming or killing of an animal as a cognisable offence punishable with imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both. Charges have also been invoked under Section 6 of the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act (TABSPA), 1950, and Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Section 6 of the TABSPA makes it an offence to perform, officiate, or knowingly permit animal sacrifice at any place under one’s control or during any religious congregation. The PCA Act defines cruelty as causing unnecessary pain or suffering to animals and prescribes penalties for such acts.

PETA India said it coordinated with the Station House Officer of Husnabad police station to ensure prompt registration of the case. Ishani Rathee, Cruelty Response Coordinator at PETA India, praised the police for swift action, saying it sent a clear signal that violence against animals would not be tolerated. She added that animal sacrifice perpetuates violence and outdated beliefs, arguing that such practices have no place in a modern, progressive society.

The case has also drawn attention to existing legal safeguards governing animal slaughter. The Supreme Court has ruled that animals may be slaughtered only in licensed slaughterhouses, and relevant regulations permit slaughter for food only in facilities equipped with species-specific stunning mechanisms. Several States, including Gujarat, Kerala, Puducherry and Rajasthan, have enacted laws banning religious animal sacrifice, while Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana prohibit it in public places of worship and religious congregations.

Police said further investigation is under way. Animal welfare groups have urged authorities to ensure strict enforcement of existing laws to prevent similar incidents in the future.