Vivek seeks stronger MEA ties to expand overseas employment

Minister for Labour, Employment and Mines Vivek Venkataswamy has emphasised that stronger coordination between the Central and State governments in skill development, course selection, passport services and immigration policies is key to expanding overseas employment opportunities for youth. The Minister held a high level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

He stated that along with technical skills, specialised training in foreign languages would significantly enhance global job prospects for the local workforce. Stressing the need for a robust support system, he called for the appointment of mentors and career guides to prepare candidates for international placements. The Central delegation included Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan, Joint Secretary and Protector General of Emigrants Surinder Bhagat, and Regional Passport Officer Ajit Jan Joshu. During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at facilitating foreign employment. Sripriya Ranganathan noted that coordinated efforts are being made to provide structured training for students and appreciated the proactive measures taken by the Telangana government.

She highlighted that imparting cultural awareness to youth migrating overseas remains a top priority for the Government of India. The officials stressed the importance of linking corporate training institutions with international partners to build global confidence and improve placement outcomes. They also underscored the need to curb illegal migration and called for close cooperation between the Centre and the State. Ensuring that certifications issued by State institutions are verified and aligned with Central authorities was identified as another key focus area.

LETF Special Secretary Dana Kishore briefed the gathering on initiatives undertaken by the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company. He said Industrial Training Institutes are being upgraded into Advanced Technology Centres to equip candidates with industry relevant skills. He added that several State certifications have already received recognition from central bodies such as the National Council for Vocational Education and Training. The meeting also discussed streamlining the passport issuance process and enhancing awareness about safe and legal immigration procedures at the time of application, ensuring better protection and opportunities for all aspiring overseas workers from the region.