CPM slams govt over infant’s death; warns CM

Hyderabad: State Secretary of the CPM John Wesley has demanded stringent action against those responsible for the death of an infant in Kommera village of Nagarkurnool district. He called for the registration of a murder case and the constitution of a fast-track court to ensure swift justice for the bereaved family. As part of a state-wide agitation, CPM cadres staged a massive protest at RTC Cross Roads in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Protesters held placards, party flags, and banners while raising slogans against the state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, John Wesley alleged that the infant’s death occurred after caste-based discrimination prevented a woman from the Rajaka community from entering a temple. He demanded that a murder case be registered against the village sarpanch Rami Reddy and Srinivas Reddy, who were allegedly responsible for the incident. He also accused the police of failing to properly record the victims’ complaint and questioned the inaction of district authorities, including the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector.

Wesley urged the government to immediately suspend the officials concerned, including the DSP and SHO, for alleged negligence. He warned that if the Chief Minister failed to respond promptly to the incident, the party would lay siege to the Chief Minister’s camp office.