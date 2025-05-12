Fire breaks out at bank, short circuit suspected

Mahabubnagar: Panic gripped Kollapur town on Sunday as a fire broke out at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch, reportedly due to a suspected short circuit. The incident occurred during working hours, prompting an immediate response from bank staff and emergency services.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke was first noticed in the electrical panel section of the bank. Within moments, flames began to spread, creating chaos among customers and employees. The staff quickly evacuated the premises, and an alert was raised to the fire department, which rushed to the scene.

Firefighters arrived promptly and began efforts to douse the flames. Their swift action prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent shops and buildings in the busy commercial area of the town. As of the time of reporting, the fire was brought under control, and no casualties were reported.

Initial assessments suggest that the fire originated from an electrical short circuit, though a detailed investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause and assess the extent of damage. Bank officials have assured that critical documents and data remain safe, as much of the operations were digitized and backup protocols were in place.

Authorities are expected to release an official statement after a complete inspection and damage assessment is completed.