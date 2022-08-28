Fire breaks out from supermarket in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Major fire broke out at a supermarket, T Mart, in Arya Nagar of Nizamabad in the early hours of Sunday. Fire erupted in the super market and spread to the entire store.

Fire fighters staff rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Police said that cause of the accident is not yet known. They said loss of property is more than Rs 2 crore. A case was booked and an investigation is on. They observed short circuit might trigger fire.