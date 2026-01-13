Fire Breaks Out in Plastic Recycling Factory in Budvel

A significant fire erupted at a plastic recycling factory in Budvel, situated in the Rajendranagar area on the outskirts of the city. Thick smoke from the blaze has blanketed the surrounding area, causing distress among local residents.

Firefighters are currently on-site, working diligently to contain the flames and prevent further damage. The incident has sparked panic among the community, who are concerned about the safety and health implications of the smoke.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed until the situation is under control. More updates will follow as the firefighting efforts continue.